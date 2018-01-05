The crowdfunding campaign for the ZeTime Petite hybrid smartwatch on Kickstarter was record-breaking, proving that people still believed in wearables. And now the product is set to go on display at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week. This product from MyKronoz is supposedly the first hybrid smartwatch with mechanical hands over a color touchscreen. It brings “the best of Swiss design and expertise into a wearable device”, and if that is the thing you’re looking for, then probably get your wallet ready.

ZeTime comes in two versions, the Petite which has a 39mm band and a 1.05-inch TFT color touchscreen, and the Regular with the 44mm band and the 1.22-inch screen. If you use it on analog mode, meaning just using it as a normal watch, then it can last you for 30 days. But of course you want the smart features so a fully charged smartwatch can last you for 3 days. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 to connect with your smartphone and it has 5 ATM water resistance.

It does all of the usual things that a smartwatch does, including read notifications, messages, view incoming cals, control your music, control taking photos from your smartphone, etc. It also has an optical heart-rate sensor and 3-axis accelerometer so you can track your activities, exercises, and even your sleep. You can interchange the bands and customize the watchfaces if you get bored with your current set-up.

Both the Petite and the Regular ZeTime smartwatches will be on display at the MyKronoz booth at CES. No price or availability details have been released.

SOURCE: MyKronoz