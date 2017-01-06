Twitter is discontinuing the Vine app. We know such big change is coming but most of Vine users are still clueless about what is actually going to happen. In case you didn’t know, Vine will become the Vine Camera beginning January 17. That’s less than two weeks from now. There shouldn’t be any problem with that because Vine will inform you ahead before the new app is released. The new Vine Camera lets you record short videos and make second looping videos that last up to 6.5 seconds. These videos can then be saved and shared on Twitter or other social media sites.

One major change in the Vine-Vine Camera transition is that you won’t be able to download Vines from the Camera app. You can’t do the things you usually do on Vine on the new Vine Camera app. It will be a totally different app but it will still let you share videos.

Vine posted a list of FAQs on its website for further information as some users are lost as to what is going to happen. The website will change to be an archive of old Vines you can browse. No major change will happen to vine.co anytime soon but it will remain as that–an archive.

Even if Twitter is discontinuing the app, Vines shared on Twitter earlier will still loop. Those under 6.5s will continue to loop when you post them on Twitter or straight from Vine Camera. You can still connect your Twitter and Vine too so your followers can still see your new videos.

For posterity’s sake, download your Vines from the website or the app including the captions, likes, revines, and comments. Any text available will be saved in an index.html file which can be accessed later. Make sure you have enough storage space on your mobile device before you download your Vines.

To make things easier, you can just follow a link to your Vines. A link can be requested and then e-mailed to you. Videos must be downloaded within 72 hours. If you encounter any errors, check if you have the latest version of the app first. Links may be delayed because of server issues but just wait, you will receive them.

SOURCE: Vine