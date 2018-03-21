If you’re the type of person to sign up and subscribe to various news and media sites (rather than their apps), you know that it can sometimes be such a hassle to continually sign up and maybe even sign in every time you would switch devices or browsers. Google now wants to make it a bit easier to some extent for you by letting you use your Google sign-in credentials and payment details through the Subscribe with Google feature.

With this feature, you will be able to buy a subscription and sign in using your Google account. They currently have several partnerships already with news organizations like The Miami Herald, Financial Times, The New York Times, The Telegraph, USA Today Network, and The Washington Post. Just search for them on Google, choose the plan that you’d like to subscribe to, click Subscribe and you’re done. Google takes care of the billing, payment methods (assuming you’ve previously added one or two), and even managing all your subscriptions in one place.

After you’ve already subscribed, you can now access your content whenever you’re signed in to your Google account. Whether you’re on your smartphone or tablet or desktop browser, you won’t run into paywalls anymore as long as you’ve already subscribed to it. It will also remove the hassle of having different usernames and passwords for all your subscriptions since you just have to remember your Google sign-in.

The subscriptions for partner websites will be highlighted on Google’s Search through a dedicated module so it will be easy to see them whenever you Google said publications. When you search for a news topic, you’ll also see relevant results from publications you’ve already subscribed to. Google is also hoping other news publishers come on board to make life easier for existing and potential subscribers.

SOURCE: Google