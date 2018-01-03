Microsoft is greeting its users with a happy new year of updates for its OneNote app. You will get several new goodies for your note-taking app, including an integration with Office Lens, easily accessible shortcuts, and the option to sign in to your account using your mobile number (so no need to remember your password). Since the beginning of the year is a time to organize your life and physically and digitally declutter, these new treats may come in handy as you use the app to help in your productivity.

If you’re trying to get rid of papers in your house but you need to keep a record, you can now scan them directly on your OneNote through the Office Lens integration. Digitize your documents, business cards, receipts, photos etc just by pointing your phone at them and it will do its job (hopefully) of properly scanning those items for you. Then you can save them on your notes and folders on the app, tag and label them so you can easily search and access them later on.

If your device is running Android 7.1 and above, you can also now create new and different kinds of notes simply by pressing and holding the OneNote icon. This is especially useful if you’re in a hurry and don’t have the time to go through the whole opening the app then creating a new note rigamarole. You can also now sign in to your OneNote account by using your phone number, instead of a password.

The update also brings the usual bug fixes and improvements. Go to your OneNote Google Play page to see if it’s already rolled out to your account.