If you’re the type who likes to play mobile games that go on for a long time instead of the quick fix ones, then massively multiplayer online games are probably your cup of tea. There are a lot of options for you out there, and one of the newest games in the market that are clamoring for your attention is called Throne: Kingdom at War. The game is set in a fictional medieval world where combatants are laying claim to the throne of the Kingdom of Armania, and apparently, you are one of those fighting for the right to be king.

You will not simply just go into battle and fight with the other knights who think they’re the rightful king. You will need to build your own town and then recruit and train your army, build your own weapons, before you can even go to any battle. The town you need to create has to have its own treasury, resource buildings, military stronghold, and all other things that an actual town will need. You can have deep hero customization and create your own hero and skills according to your style of play. You also get to choose from many troop classes to build your army and gather and fight for your resources to keep your town alive.

Because you cannot fight this battle alone, you can join an already existing order or create your own, whichever is more to your style. You should also participate in quests and accomplish errands to get more points and resources. You can join global tournaments, choose whether to play PvP or PvE gameplay. Of course the graphics, music, original storyline, and game mechanics of this game are all cutting-edge.

You can download Throne: Kingdom at War from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases available as well, if you’re willing to spend real-world money to get ahead.

SOURCE: Plarium